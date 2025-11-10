More than half of flights at TPA delayed as government shutdown deal approaches

The Brief Tampa International Airport saw more than 200 delays Sunday after the federal government shutdown forced a 4% reduction in air traffic nationwide. The Department of Transportation says 81 staffing "triggers" were identified—employees who did not report for work. Travel experts warn delays could continue even after the government reopens.



Tampa International Airport saw more than 200 delays Sunday after the federal government shutdown forced a 4% reduction in air traffic nationwide.

The government shutdown is impacting operations at the nation’s 40 busiest airports, including Tampa International Airport (TPA).

The backstory:

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy says 81 staffing triggers were recorded Sunday, meaning key employees were absent.

Because of staffing shortages, the FAA began a 4% air traffic reduction on Friday.

At TPA, more than 200 of 537 scheduled flights were delayed Sunday.

Passengers reported long waits and uncertainty as they tried to get home before the workweek.

What they're saying:

Passengers expressed frustration and worry about missed connections, schedules and the possibility of overnight delays. "I’m more nervous of having to stay here another night in Tampa. I do have clients that I need to see this week," said Laurel Brushingham, traveling to Norfolk.

Travel expert Pete Trabucco warned that delays may linger even after agencies resume full operations due to air traffic controller staffing shortages even before the shutdown. "Even if the accident is cleared, all those cars still need to go through. The airlines are going to have to do the same thing… even after this is all settled, it’s still going to be an issue."

What's next:

Trabucco advises passengers to:

Arrive earlier than usual

Continuously monitor flight status

Consider flight insurance

Review passenger rights, including reimbursement for canceled flights and options for rebooking