More women over 40 seeking 'adventure travel'

Connie Ngu has countless photos and memories of worldwide adventures with strangers who became friends.

She's in the business of planning global experiences as a personal travel concierge.

Many of her clients are women over 40. A lot of them are venturing out of their comfort zone for the first time and traveling solo.

"Forties are the new twenties, in my opinion. At 40, you know a lot more what you want out of life. And some of them have been through a lot. Whether or not it's divorce, loss of loved ones, or after going through a health crisis, it's a wakeup call for them. Life is too short", said Ngu.

Clinton Bertucci is the founder of the travel company Travr. He has also noticed an uptick in female solo travelers over 40.

"I think social media, mostly just because people see that and, a lot of people who haven't traveled, they see solo travelers out there and there's tutorials, there's people showing them exactly how to do it, how easy it is to do, and the benefits and the rewards of doing it. So, when a woman of that age usually books, they end up coming back and going to all the trips that we offer. So, it's almost, I don't want to say addicting, but it becomes a lifestyle", said Bertucci.

Another draw is that there is safety in numbers.

"They're going with other people; they're meeting new friends. They know that there's going to be travel hosts with them the whole time. So, I think that's a very big deciding factor as well", said Bertucci.

And the journey is not just about the destination.

"I have cried with some of these women how they have told me it has been life-changing for them. A lot of these women, they don't have family to spend the holidays with. So, I thought, why not organize a holiday trip where we can all get together? In a sense, we are family", said Ngu.

It's an unforgettable gift of building connections through wanderlust.

"It's like reading a new chapter of a book that they hadn't planned to read yet. It opens them up to a whole new world out there", said Ngu.

