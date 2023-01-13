Morning storms rattle Sarasota County neighborhood where damage from Hurricane Ian lingers

At Camelot East, piles of mangled metal had already been cleaned up from Hurricane Ian, but Friday morning brought a new mess.

"I was still in bed, but I heard really heavy rain," resident Kathy Tebbin recalled.

Seconds later, at about 7 a.m. Friday, residents of the Sarasota County neighborhood heard the roar of wind.

Tebbin said she was still in bed when she heard a crash. Her husband was already up and saw half of their roof detach.

They recently finished repairs needed after Hurricane Ian, only to have another storm rip apart their work.

A few doors down, another neighbor said the damage was worse.

"It was just like we live next to train tracks and the high speed trains were going, flying through. It was roaring like crazy," said George Jones.

Another neighbor said the wind Friday morning was worse than Ian because it came from the "more exposed" southeast.

There are about half a dozen homeowners who experienced damage as storms moved through the area. Peeled aluminum and damaged carports littered the area.

After experiencing so much in the last six months, they’re still grateful it wasn’t worse.

"What are you going to do? Mother nature is mother nature," said Jones.