Mosaic brush fire burns for second day

For the second day in a row, firefighters are battling a blaze on Mosaic’s property in Riverview.

On Monday, firefighters say a fire broke out around 5:45 p.m. at the property located just off US 41.

Approximately 40 crews responded to the blaze on Monday, but windy conditions were working against them.

Firefighters said crews were able to get the fire under control late Monday evening, but crews were still working to put out hot spots.

Aerial view of a brush fire on Mosaic's Riverview property.

According to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, Tuesday’s brush fire broke out as a result of the extreme heat and size of Monday’s fire, combined with wind conditions.

HCFR says one of the polypropylene pipes is involved, but it currently only contains one pipe and is not threatening any structures.

On Monday, a spokesperson for The Mosaic Company said the brush fire was on its property in Riverview, but it was not at the plant in that area. Grass near a closed gypsum stack caught on fire and burning pipes stacked up, which made the smoke seen in the area worse.

HCFR said firefighters and personnel with Mosaic were not injured while responding to the fire. The department's Hazmat team was on scene, but there were no concerns about chemical issues.

HCFR is working with the Mosaic emergency response team and the Florida Forestry Service to control the fire.

Firefighters say there is no threat to public safety.

