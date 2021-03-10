MOSI gearing up for interactive science camps during spring break

Tampa's MOSI Museum of Science and Industry says it is not too late to sign kids up for camps during the week off from school.

MOSI is offering several camps for children between kindergarten and 8th grade.

The camps are designed to provide engaging and fun science experiments for the youngest learners.

Older kids will also have hands-on activities in STEM fields, including the opportunity to design their own video games.

For more information, visit https://www.mosi.org/camps-spring-break/.