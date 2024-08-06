MOSI offering over 100 different camps for kids during the summer

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

In a classroom at the Museum of Science and Industry (MOSI), 20 kids learned "How to be a Mad Scientist". Not to worry, it’s one of over 100 different camps offered by the museum during the summer.

"Mad science gives us a huge scope of what we can learn about," MOSI Camp Instructor Josephine Hackett said. "We had a space day. We have an explosion day."

The explosions come courtesy of volcanoes, and the kids are creating them by hand, all while learning the difference between lava and magma.

"During the school year you do your best to have fun, and this is one of the few times that I get with kids where it is just making the mess, having fun," Hackett said.

The mess comes from those volcanoes, made of flour, salt and oil, and lava, made of baking soda and vinegar. Add all those ingredients together, and eventually you get an eruption.

"Kids are so physical, so they're actually jumping up and down. It's the screaming. Just that pure moment is just everything for me," Hackett said.

The second-grade schoolteacher hopes that camps like these provide a gateway for kids to pursue science.

"I hope that the kids that attend this camp get the feeling that the world really is their oyster, that there is so much for them to experience and learn with science," Hackett said.

