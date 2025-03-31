MOSI’s new Digital Dome Theatre hosts first visitors: ‘Mind-blowing for kids and adults’

The Brief MOSI’s new Digital Dome Theatre hosted visitors for the first time on Monday. The theatre features a 10,000-foot screen and is eight stories tall, creating an immersive experience for viewers. It took 13 weeks to complete and is the home to the second-largest planetarium in the U.S.



The Museum of Science and Industry in Tampa hosted the first groups of students to visit its new Digital Dome Theatre on Monday.

Kids viewing MOSI’s new Digital Dome Theatre on Monday.

The 10,000-foot screen is eight stories tall and has a sharp image, leaving viewers awestruck.

That included retired NASA astronaut Nicole Stott, who spent time on the International Space Station.

What they're saying:

"There's the Earth view with the station, of course. It's very reminiscent to me of being in that place," said Stott, a Clearwater -native on hand for the grand opening. "I think what a place like this does, it gets our kids thinking about how to use their whole brains. Right? How to think about the science of what might be embedded in what they're seeing and experiencing."

According to MOSI, the state-of-the-art dome is powered by 10 digital projects with new 8K technology, creating a 360-degree experience that is sharper, brighter and more immersive than the old film-based IMax theatre, which closed in 2017.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Images from MOSI's new Digital Dome Theatre.

The digital dome, which took 13 weeks to complete, is now home to the Saunders Planetarium, the second-largest planetarium in the U.S.

"To provide an experience that is still mind-blowing for kids and adults takes something special and that's why something on this scale, with this level of clarity, is important," said MOSI CEO John Graydon Smith.

What's next:

The theatre officially opens to the public on April 1.

