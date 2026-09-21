Mosquito species previously found only in Mexico discovered in U.S.

The Brief Scientists with the University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences discovered a non-native mosquito species in the U.S. that was previously only recorded in Mexico. They are still studying whether this mosquito can transmit diseases, but DNA analysis confirms it feeds on both humans and wildlife. The discovery comes as Hillsborough County currently accounts for roughly 90% of Florida’s locally acquired dengue fever cases.



Scientists with the University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS) discovered a non-native mosquito species in the U.S. that was previously only recorded in Mexico.

Discovering Aedes amateuri

What they're saying:

This mosquito species is called Aedes amateuri — and scientists are still trying to learn more about it and how it got to the U.S.

"It’s more likely, I think, that this mosquito has expanded its range," said Dr. Lawrence Reeves, an assistant professor of entomology at the UF/IFAS Florida Medical Entomology Laboratory (FMEL). "So, with a warming climate, mosquitoes like this from the tropics are able to move and survive in more northerly places. So this is likely a situation where this mosquito was able to move on its own and kind of colonize a new area."

While the species was found out West, Florida researchers are paying close attention. Reeves points out that several non-native species have migrated from the West and along the coast, eventually making their way into the Sunshine State.

What does it bite?

What we know:

"We kind of, Jurassic Park-style, took the DNA out of their abdomens and identified what animal they had bitten based on that DNA," Reeves explained.

The tests revealed that the mosquito bites both people and wildlife, including deer. Many of the pathogens scientists worry about — like West Nile virus — circulate among wildlife before a mosquito transmits them to humans.

Currently, they do not know if Aedes amateuri can spread disease. However, because it bites both humans and animals, researchers know that studying its behavior is critical work.

"These species that transmit dengue, transmit West Nile Virus — the majority of them are these non-native species," Reeves said. "So as a nerd for mosquitoes, my best contributions are when I'm able to help us better understand what's out there and what might be a threat in the future."

While scientists say they don’t expect to see Aedes amateuri in Florida anytime soon, they encourage residents to use bug spray and dump any standing water in their yards, which can become breeding grounds for mosquitos.

Local perspective:

Hillsborough County now accounts for 88% of Florida’s locally acquired dengue cases, with 134 infections reported so far, according to recent state health data.