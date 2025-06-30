Mother calls for change after her son dies in motorcycle crash

The Brief A mother is calling for change after her son died in a motorcycle crash. Sean Jennings Jr. was mere blocks away from his mom's house when he was killed in a crash on May 12th at the intersection of Seminole Blvd and 122nd Ave N. Since that day, every Monday, his loved ones have lined Seminole Blvd with signs advocating for motorcyclists on the road.



Family and friends of a 22-year-old Navy veteran killed in a Largo motorcycle crash last month are rallying for more safety measures on the road.

Sean Jennings Jr. was mere blocks away from his mom's house when he was killed in a crash on May 12th at the intersection of Seminole Blvd and 122nd Ave N.

Since that day, every Monday, his loved ones have lined Seminole Blvd with signs advocating for motorcyclists on the road.

Family friend, Kylie Border said, "look twice, maybe even look three times. Motorcycles, it's not that they’re going fast, it’s not that they’re speeding. But they are so small compared to a car."

The crash is still under investigation.

Jennings' loved ones said around 6 p.m. he was on his motorcycle traveling north on Seminole Blvd when another vehicle, facing south, attempted to make a left turn onto 122nd Ave N.

The two collided and Jennings was airlifted to Bayfront Hospital where he died days later.

Sean's mom, Virginia Bentley, said the intersection needs to be made safer.

She said, "The intersection that we’re at, you’re crossing over a three-lane highway and I would like to see no left turn and no U-turn there, because it is extremely dangerous. We’re out here every Monday and it’s constantly the same thing. You can’t see out here."

Bentley also believes the area could benefit from speed monitoring. She said, "I don’t know where the speed limits are, or maybe they could put something up where they track people’s speed."

Jennings graduated from Northeast High School's automotive program and went on to enlist in the Navy as a fire controlman.

She said, "He really was a hero. He was a hero then, and he became a hero after. He was an organ donor, and he saved many people’s lives and that’s truly the kind of person he was. Every single moment of the day he went with whatever it was."

