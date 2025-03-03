Woman arrested in Sarasota hit-and-run crash that killed 2 kids, critically injured mother: Police

The Brief A woman was arrested in the Sarasota hit-and-run crash that killed a 2-year-old and a 5-month-old and critically injured their mother. The crash happened along North Washington Boulevard near 7th Street in Sarasota nearly a month ago. Investigators said the woman fully cooperated with their investigation.



A woman was arrested on Monday in the Sarasota hit-and-run crash that killed a 2-year-old and 5-month-old and left their mother with critical injuries.

The backstory:

The Sarasota Police Department said June Fenton was arrested on charges related to the crash, which happened at around 8:30 p.m. on February 10 along North Washington Boulevard near 7th Street.

Investigators said a Lexus vehicle hit a 2-year-old being pushed in a stroller and a 5-month-old being carried by their 29-year-old mother. Both children died in the crash and the mother was sent to the hospital with critical injuries.

The driver of the Lexus drove off after the crash, failing to render aid or contact 911, Sarasota police said.

Pictured: Booking photo for June Fenton (left); suspected vehicle involved in the hit-and-run. Photos Courtesy of Sarasota Police Department.

Dig deeper:

SPD's traffic homicide investigators, intelligence unit and real-time operations center investigated the case and found the vehicle and driver. The vehicle was recovered, and a search warrant was executed to confirm that evidence collected at the crash site matched the vehicle.

Police said Fenton fully cooperated with their investigation.

Fenton was arrested on two counts of leaving the scene of a crash that resulted in a fatality and one count of leaving the scene of a crash that resulted in serious injury. She was taken to the Sarasota County Jail and remains in custody.

What they're saying:

"We appreciate the patience and support shown by the community during this investigation," Sarasota Police Chief Rex Troche said. "This incident has deeply impacted the lives of many."

