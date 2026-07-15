Mother grieves FDOT road ranger son killed by suspected drunk driver

The Brief A driver faces charges in a DUI manslaughter crash in Pasco County, after a Florida Department of Transportation Road Ranger was killed. Troopers say Antonio Marazita, 24, a Road Ranger with the FDOT, was responding to a separate crash when the suspect drove between two emergency vehicles. Marazita's mother says he dreamed of becoming a police officer one day.



The Florida Highway Patrol arrested an alleged drunk driver after a 24-year-old FDOT Road Ranger was hit and killed while responding to a different crash on I-75 in Pasco County on Sunday night.

Pasco County crash

What we know:

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say Antonio Marazita, 24, and another Road Ranger were assisting with two crashes in the same area that left two cars blocking the road on I-75 in Lutz.

Troopers say Marazita had gotten out of his truck, which had its emergency lights on, to block the southbound lanes.

Investigators say Darren Jenkins, 40, hit one of the Road Ranger trucks, then traveled between two of the emergency vehicles and hit Marazita, who died from his injuries.

Troopers reported that Jenkins' breath test registered at more than four times the legal blood alcohol limit.

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According to a criminal complaint, FHP says Jenkins was also involved in a hit-and-run crash in Ocala earlier on Sunday.

The complaint also says that Jenkins was arrested last month and faces DUI charges in Georgia.

Florida Highway Patrol investigation

What we don't know:

Future court dates and legal representation for Jenkins remain unlisted in initial reports.

Heartbroken family grieves

What they're saying:

Marazita's mother, Joi Marazita, says her son usually called her every night when he was on his way home from work.

"Sunday, we just got done celebrating my grandson's birthday," she said. "My son-in-law got a phone call that my son had been in an accident."

Marazita says her son-in-law raced to the scene when they learned Antonio was involved in a crash.

"He calls, and he's like, 'He's gone'," Marazita said. "And I said, 'Get me there. I want to be there'. I wanted to be there, and I wanted to hold his hand, and I said, 'No, what do you mean he's gone? How can he be gone?'"

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Marazita described her son as someone who wanted to serve and protect his community. She says he had dreams of becoming a police officer.

"You can't replace what 24 years have brought me," she said. "Love and joy. He's my boy."