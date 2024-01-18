Mother of slain Tampa nursing student marks 24th birthday

article

The mother of a slain nursing student from Tampa is celebrating what should have been Savannah Mathis' 24th birthday.

"As a parent, it is not fair," said LaMaria Smith. "There is nothing I can do to bring her back. Sometimes you don't want to deal with reality. But you have to."

Savannah should have turned 24 on Thursday, with a celebration at BJ's Alabama Barbecue on Dale Mabry Hwy., which her family owns.

Instead, her final birthday was on Jan. 18, 2021.

On Dec. 1 of that year, she was shot and killed while driving a car near Grace St. and N. Delaware Ave.



"It has been two years," said Smith. "People say it gets easier. But it doesn't."



The next few weeks will be even harder, as Savannah's alleged killer, Vakarvery Scott, is preparing to stand trial on charges of first-degree murder.

Twenty-year-old Vakarvery Scott is accused of gunning down Mathis in a case of mistaken identity.

Police say he and Alfonso Evans, whose bond was just revoked for a new DUI charge, both fired at Savannah's vehicle that night, killing her and injuring one other.



"Mentally not really prepared," said Smith. "I know in trial you see a lot. You hear a lot because they have to prove him guilty. And I'm just praying to God that he gives me strength for that week."



Savannah worked at the family restaurant for all of her teenage years, and her absence has forever changed the feeling here.

"We have a lot of customers that come in and still mourn," said Smith. "This used to be like a family-atmosphere restaurant. Very happy to be here. Good conversation. And now you can just, you know, feel the sadness in here."



Smith has spent time with other recent victims of gun violence. She's also speaking out in favor of a citywide curfew for teenagers that the city council is weighing. The impact of one bad moment reverberates forever.



"This is something that haunts us every single day of our lives," said Smith. "And these kids need to put these guns down because they don't realize what they're doing to families. It might last for you for five minutes, but this is a lifetime thing that we have to deal with."



Vakarvery Scott is set for trial in mid-February on charges of first-degree murder.



A trial for Alfonso Evans has not been set yet, but he does have a hearing scheduled for late January.



He is facing charges of shooting at a vehicle.