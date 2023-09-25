Motorcyclist dead, driver injured after Tampa crash: Police

article

A motorcyclist is dead and a pickup truck driver was taken to the hospital after a crash on Fowler Avenue in Tampa Monday evening.

The Tampa Police Department said the fatal crash happened in the 2200 block of East Fowler Avenue. Officers said a motorcycle struck a Chevy pickup truck.

READ: Daughter of woman found in alligator’s jaws wants mother remembered for her heart: ‘This is all a nightmare'

Once police were on scene, they provided emergency first aid to the motorcyclist, but they did die. According to TPD, the driver of the pickup truck was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The eastbound lanes of Fowler Avenue are closed off between North 22nd Street and North 30th Street. Officer said drivers are being asked to use a different route while they investigate the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.