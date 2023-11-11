Motorcyclist dies after crash in Spring Hill: FHP

article

A 47-year-old Spring Hill man riding a motorcycle died on Saturday morning after colliding with a SUV, according to officials.

Troopers say the man was riding his Kawasaki motorcycle eastbound on Coronado Drive, west of Whitewood Avenue around 6:40 a.m. A 43-year-old Spring Hill man was driving his Volkswagen All Track west on Coronado Drive, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

READ: FHP trooper hit during I-275 crash, 3 seriously injured

For unknown reasons, FHP says the motorcyclist lost control and crossed over to the westbound lanes and collided with the Volkswagen.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital, which is where he died, according to troopers.

According to officials, the man who was driving the SUV and his two passengers only suffered minor injures.