Motorcyclist flown to hospital after serious crash in Clearwater, first responders say

A motorcyclist was flown to the hospital after a crash on Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard in Clearwater Wednesday evening, first responders said.

The Clearwater Police Department and fire crews responded to the crash. They said the motorcyclist involved was seriously injured that are potentially life-threatening.

All eastbound lanes were expected to be closed off on Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard east of Belcher Road for several hours, Clearwater first responders said.

Drivers were being asked to avoid the area as officers conduct an investigation into the crash, officials said.

No other information was immediately available.