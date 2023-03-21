Sanitation worker hit by vehicle helping garbage truck back up in Clearwater, police say

article

A sanitation worker was hospitalized with serious injuries Tuesday morning after being struck by a vehicle while helping a garbage truck back up.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. at North MLK Jr. Avenue at Eldridge Street.

Police say the sanitation worker was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg after the crash.

MLK Jr. Avenue is closed in both directions while police investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

