Motorcyclist hospitalized after being thrown off bike during crash in Pasco County: FHP

A 34-year-old Zephyrhills man was seriously injured after colliding with an SUV on Saturday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Officials say a 37-year-old Fort Myers man was driving a Jeep Renegade west on Blanton Road just before 10 p.m. while the Zephyrhills man was riding a Yamaha motorcycle east.

According to FHP, the Fort Myers man tried to make a U-turn east of the I-75 overpass and entered the path of the motorcycle.

Authorities say the motorcycle hit the SUV and the rider was thrown off.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the SUV and passengers were not injured during the crash, according to troopers.

