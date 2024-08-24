Motorcyclist killed after colliding with driver making U-turn in Lakeland, deputies say
LAKELAND, Fla. - A 44-year-old Mulberry man died after a crash in north Lakeland on Friday night, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
Officials say 33-year-old Shannon Lally of Polk City was driving a black 2001 Mustang around 6:20 p.m. Lally had just picked up her daughter at the school bus stop on Melody Lane at the intersection with Deen Still Road and was headed home, according to deputies.
Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office
PCSO says Lally made a U-turn in the intersection to go the other way on Melody Lane when a 2009 Ducati motorcycle that was heading west on Deen Still crashed into her.
Deputies say Lally told them she looked both ways before making the U-turn and did not see any oncoming traffic.
The motorcyclist, Michael Goodman, was taken to the hospital which is where he died, according to authorities.
The sheriff's office says nobody in the Mustang was injured.
