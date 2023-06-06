Motorcyclist killed in crash at Pasco County intersection, troopers say

The intersection of Trouble Creek Road and Whitetail Lane in Pasco County was the scene of a fatal crash on Tuesday morning, according to troopers.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a motorcyclist was speeding in the eastbound lanes on Trouble Creek Road. At the same time, an SUV was traveling eastbound on Whitetail Lane.

Troopers say that the SUV stopped at the intersection and then turned into the motorcycle's path.

Both the motorcycle and the SUV collided, crash investigators said.

The 49-year-old New Port Richey man who was riding the motorcycle died from his injuries at the scene of the crash, FHP confirmed.