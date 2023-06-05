FHP: 2 people killed, 1 seriously injured in Tampa crash

The intersection of Nebraska Avenue and Florida Avenue in Tampa was the scene of a fatal crash Sunday night.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 46-year-old Tampa man was driving his pick-up truck in the inside lane headed southeast on Nebraska Avenue.

READ: Tampa teen dies in suspected street racing crash hours after graduation

Officials say a 33-year-old Tampa man was driving a car northeast on Florida Avenue. He was driving with a 32-year-old Lutz woman.

At the intersection, troopers say the 46-year-old did not stop for the red traffic signal and hit the car traveling on Florida Avenue.

After the vehicles collided, officials say that both cars rotated and ended up on the east shoulder at the intersection.

READ: Tampa police investigating shooting near Stop & Shop by N. Nebraska Ave

Troopers say the 46-year-old driver died from his injuries after being taken to the hospital.

The other driver suffered serious injuries. However, the 32-year-old passenger died at the scene of the crash, according to officials.