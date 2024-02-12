Motorcyclist killed in crash leaving Inverness gas station

A Lecanto man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Inverness on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 67-year-old man from Lecanto was traveling eastbound in the parking lot of a Race Trac gas station, located at 2120 East Gulf to Lake Highway in Inverness, shortly before 3:45 p.m. on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle as a Nissan Frontier was traveling westbound on East Gulf to Lake Highway.

Troopers say as the motorcyclist tried to leave the gas station, he lost control of the motorcycle and overturned as the Nissan was entering the gas station and the two vehicles collided.

The motorcyclist, who troopers say fell off his bike in the crash, was then hit by the Nissan.

The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital and later died from injuries suffered in the crash.

The driver of the Nissan, a 70-year-old man from Dunnellon, was not injured in the crash.