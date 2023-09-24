Motorcyclist killed in crash on 49th Street N. in St. Petersburg, police say
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A motorcyclist was killed on Saturday night in a crash on 49th Street N., in St. Petersburg, according to authorities.
The crash occurred at around 7 p.m.
Police say a red Volkswagen sedan was traveling northbound on 49th Street North when it turned left onto Ninth Avenue North into the motorcyclist's path.
As a result, the motorcyclist, Keith Thibodaux, collided with the front passenger corner of the vehicle, according to authorities.
Thibodaux was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say the driver of the sedan was transported to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg with non-life-threatening injuries.