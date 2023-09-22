25-year-old St. Petersburg man dies after speeding, crashing into car, according to police

article

A 25-year-old man died after speeding and crashing his motorcycle into the back of a car on Thursday night, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

Shortly after 8 p.m., police say a grey Honda CBR600RR motorcycle was speeding while headed southbound on 34th Street North. A 34-year-old was driving a blue Hyundai Sonata west on 34th Ave. N., and crossed over five lanes of traffic, according to officials.

Authorities say the motorcyclist collided with the Sonata on the right rear side of the car at the intersection of 34th Street North and 34th Avenue North.

The 25-year-old man from St. Petersburg died at the scene of the crash, according to police. Officials say the driver of the Hyundai was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.