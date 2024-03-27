Motorcyclist killed in Dale Mabry Highway crash

A New Jersey man was killed in a crash on Dale Mabry Highway on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a pickup truck was traveling northbound on Dale Mabry Highway, just south of Waters Ave. shortly before 1 p.m. At the same time, a Suzuki motorcycle was traveling southbound on Dale Mabry HIghway.

At a Walmart entrance, troopers say the driver of the pickup truck turned into the path of the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, a 25-year-old man from Little Falls, New Jersey, died at the scene.

Neither the driver of the pickup truck, a 59-year-old Tampa man, nor his passenger, a 52-year-old Tampa woman, were injured during the incident.

