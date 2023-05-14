Motorcyclist killed in St. Pete hit-and-run

At 3:30 on Saturday afternoon, a 58-year-old man was driving his motorcycle when he was hit by a white Jeep Grand Cherokee.

The motorcycle driver, identified as Jonathan Hughes, was traveling eastbound on 22nd Avenue South, attempting to turn onto 45th Street South.

Police say that the Jeep failed to yield the right of way and turned into the motorcycle's path, causing the crash.

Following the collision, the Jeep fled the scene.

This is an active investigation, and anyone with information is being asked to call St. Petersburg Police at 727-893-7780 or text SPPD + your tip to TIP411.

