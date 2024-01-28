Spring Hill man thrown off motorcycle during fatal crash in Dade City: FHP

A 27-year-old Spring Hill man died after a crash in Dade City on Saturday night, according to officials.

Troopers say a Lincoln MKX being driven by a 27-year-old Dade City woman was headed north on Bellamy Brothers Boulevard just before 8:30 p.m.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 27-year-old Spring Hill man was riding a Kawasaki Ninja directly behind the SUV while heading in the same direction.

FHP says in the 13000 block of the roadway, the motorcyclist tried to pass the Lincoln as the SUV was trying to turn left into a private driveway. According to authorities, the Lincoln entered the path of the motorcycle and hit it.

Troopers say the Spring Hill man was ejected from the motorcycle and died at the scene of the crash.

The Dade City woman was not injured, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.