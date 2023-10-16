Motorcyclist killed in Lakeland crash: PSCO

article

A Lakeland motorcyclist died on Sunday evening after his bike crashed into a Jeep, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Around 6 p.m., deputies say 46-year-old Roscoe Emanuel was riding his 2022 black Indian motorcycle on Old Tampa Highway near the 3100 block.

Officials say Emanuel was headed east while speeding when he crossed over the double yellow solid lines to pass another vehicle that was headed in the same direction.

According to investigators, the motorcyclist entered the path of 45-year-old Migadali Fernandez who was driving his 2020 black Jeep Gladiator west on Old Tampa Highway.

The Lakeland driver swerved his Jeep to avoid hitting the motorcycle, according to deputies.

Officials say the driver was unsuccessful and the two vehicles collided.

Emanuel was thrown off the bike and hit the Jeep's windshield, according to authorities. Investigators say Emanuel landed on the north shoulder of the road and died at the scene.

Fernandez was not injured, according to the sheriff's office.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing.