PCSO: 1 man killed, truck flipped during 5-vehicle crash in Haines City

A Poinciana man died at the scene of a crash in Haines City Wednesday afternoon, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Around 5:30 p.m., deputies say that a five vehicle crash occurred on U.S. Highway 17-92 near the intersection of Dyson Road.

Authorities say Jalen Gaskins, 23, of Winter Haven was driving a company-owned truck west in the right lane of 17-92. 39-year-old Terence Gaskins of Lake Alfred, was driving a 2017 silver Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck behind him in the left lane, according to officials.

Deputies say that Terence Gaskins had just taken Jalen Gaskins to pick up the 2020 white Ford F-350 pickup that was just purchased by their employer, and they were both heading back to work.

When Jalen Gaskins approached the intersection, a car was competing a U-turn onto 17-92 and was headed west in the right lane, according to officials. Deputies say Jalen Gaskins tried to go around the car by changing lanes but lost control of the truck, sild, and rotated.

Jalen Gaskins hit the truck Terence was driving, according to authorities. Deputies say there was only minor damage and no injuries to either driver.

Officials say the white Ford continued spinning and crossed the center median, entering the eastbound lanes. According to authorities, the Ford collided with a 2008 gray Subaru Tribeca being driven by Yohanmi Mena Lopez, 32, of Poinciana.

The Subaru went off the road and ended up in a shallow ditch, according to investigators. Deputies say Lopez died at the scene of the crash.

The white Ford truck flipped to the drivers side in the eastbound lanes and was hit by Lopez's wife, who was driving her Toyota Rav4 behind her husband, according to officials.

Deputies say the man's wife, 33-year-old Yomairy Lugo, was taken to a local hospital where she was treated and released.

A white Hyundai Santa Fe was also headed eastbound, according to authorities. Investigators say the driver, 66-year-old Luis Perez of Auburndale, drove past the crashed vehicles, through the debris, and went off the roadway, hitting an embankment.

PCSO says the silver Chevy Silverado is not in the photos because that truck remained in the westbound lanes.

Deputies say Lopez was enrolled at the Polk State College Kenneth C. Thompson Institute of Public Safety (KCTIPS) law enforcement academy before he passed away as a result of the crash.

PCSO says that all the drivers were wearing seatbelts, and it was not raining when the crash occurred. The sheriff's office also says that it was still daylight and there were several witnesses to the crash.

Roads were closed for five hours for the ongoing investigation, according to deputies.