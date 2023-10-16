Fatal Lake Wales crash under investigation: PCSO

article

One man was killed, and two other people were injured in a vehicle crash Sunday morning in Lake Wales.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, 24-year-old Angel Velasquez Jeronimo, of Lake Wales, was traveling south on Scenic Highway, near Egg Farm Road, around 10 a.m. when, for unknown reasons, he entered the northbound lanes while going around a curve.

That’s when investigators say Jeronimo’s 2002 Chevy Cavalier struck a 2019 Kia Sorrento driven by an 82-year-old man from Lake Wales.

Jeronimo died at the scene.

The driver of the Kia Sorrento and his wife, an 82-year-old woman from Lake Wales who was riding in the passenger’s seat, were taken to area hospitals.

The driver of the Kia was treated and released while his wife remains hospitalized in critical condition.

The roadway was shut down for several hours but has since reopened.

The crash is under investigation.