Motorcyclist youtuber leads convoy to Clearwater

The Great American Convoy rolled into Bert's Barracuda Harley-Davidson in Clearwater on June 10th at noon.

What they're saying:

"The rides are super impactful to me, personally in my friendships and my relationships. Also, getting to see the country, but more importantly, the work we're doing for the Wounded Warrior Project. This is our third year doing it, and we hope to break one million dollars this year. Right now, we are a little over $900,000," said Sandoval.

This convoy of motorcycles began back in May in San Antonio, Texas.

From there, they traveled to California and then journeyed across the country to Florida.

Motorcyclists along the way can join the convoy, whether that's just for the day, or the rest of the trip.

"The riders who join us on the convoy are just everyday people. They're poeple who take a break from work, or maybe they happen to be retired, and they decided to just put in some miles and some time to raise money," said Sandoval.

Tuesday's stop wasn't the end of the convoy. They made three more stops before today's final event at Teddy Morse Daytona Harley-Davidson in Ormond Beach.

Information for this story was gathered by FOX 13's Travis Anthony.

