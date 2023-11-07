Movember kicks off annual campaign to raise awareness for men's health with mustaches

‘Movember’ means you may see more men with mustaches in the month of November.

The mustaches are a fun way to raise awareness for men’s health issues and shave off any stigmas around getting help.

The charity organization ‘Movember’ focuses on mental health and suicide prevention, and prostate and testicular cancers, raising over $1 billion and funding over 1,300 health projects since it began 20 years ago.

"Unfortunately for guys, we're not so great at putting the hand up and saying we’re not doing so well, so we’re working to break down those masculine norms," Korey Allchin, Chief Growth Officer said. "The statistics are really confronting."

According to the organization, four out of five suicides in the U.S. are men; one in eight men will receive a prostate cancer diagnosis in their lifetime; and on average, men live five years less than women in the U.S.

Their goal: to grow a nationwide trend – talk to your doctor if something feels off.

A barbershop in Tampa, ACM Barber, participates each November, raising money for the cause and talking with customers about it.

The owner, Rocio Gutierrez, had already raised money by Nov. 1 of this year. A money jar with a mustache sits at her reception desk.

"We try to encourage the clients that come here to shave and not get beard trims the whole month, we have a jar and they donate," Gutierrez said. "We do lose money because we tell people not to [get trims], but it’s for a good cause so it's ok."

Gutierrez says last year they raised a few hundred dollars.

So if you see a mustache this month, don’t be afraid to get into the hairy details, and change the face of men’s health.