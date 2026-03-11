Mulberry man accused of using AI to create sexually explicit images of children: PCSO

article

The Brief Detectives with the Polk County Sheriff's Office arrested 47-year-old Steven Gugel after a woman reported finding disturbing images on his cellphone that appeared to have been manipulated using artificial intelligence. Investigators say Gugel used AI to place the faces of three children he had access to onto nude adult bodies in explicit images. Gugel admitted to detectives that he altered the images using an AI program. He now faces eight felony charges and is being held without bond at the Polk County Jail, according to PCSO.



Detectives with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Mulberry man accused of using artificial intelligence to create sexually explicit images involving children.

The backstory:

According to PCSO, the investigation began on Monday after a woman reported discovering disturbing images on Steven Gugel’s cellphone. She told detectives she occasionally checked his phone because she knew he viewed pornography. While looking through folders on the phone, she reported finding images of three girls — children Gugel reportedly had access to — that appeared to have been manipulated using AI.

Investigators say the images showed the children’s faces on nude adult bodies that were posed in lewd ways.

Dig deeper:

Detectives interviewed Gugel, 47, on Tuesday. He admitted to using an AI program to alter images to portray the children with nude adult women’s bodies, according to PCSO.

Gugel was arrested and booked on three counts of generating altered sex depiction without consent and five counts of creating generated child pornography, PCSO said.

PCSO says Gugel is being held without bond at the Polk County Jail. His cellphone was seized by investigators for forensic analysis.

What they're saying:

"This is a disgusting example for those who think putting the faces of children onto already-existing sexually explicit pornography is harmless and not against the law," Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said. "He is facing eight felonies and will likely not have access to children once his criminal case is resolved."