Mulberry man killed after semi-truck jackknifes into car

A Mulberry man was struck and killed by a semi-truck that was jackknifing to avoid colliding with another car on Thursday, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating after the crash occurred at around 4:10 p.m. on Thursday on SR 37 South in front of Bay Port Valve and Fitting in Mulberry.

The semi-truck was heading south on SR 37 when the driver, a 60-year-old man from Hialeah, failed to notice a pickup truck stopped in the roadway southbound attempting to turn left into a business.

Photo courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office

The driver of the semi-truck applied his emergency brakes, and the semi began to jackknife and slide, according to PCSO. The driver of the pickup quickly accelerated into the business parking lot to avoid the semi, but a Kia car lay in its path.

According to the sheriff's office, the semi slid into the northbound lane of SR 37. The driver of the Kia attempted to avoid the semi-truck but was unable to do so. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.