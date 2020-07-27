Multi-state search underway for mother of little boy found wandering Florida neighborhood

article

Law enforcement agencies in Florida and Alabama are looking for a woman who could be the mother of a little boy found wandering alone in a Broward County neighborhood.

Miramar police said the child, who appears to be 2 to 3 years old, was seen walking near SW 68 Ave and 18th Street on Sunday morning. Investigators said officers spent hours canvassing the area and knocking on doors but said no one recognized the toddler.

Monday evening, the Miramar Police Department posted a request for information on Facebook about a woman named Leila Cavett, who may be the child's mother.

"We are concerned for her safety and well-being," the post said.

Cavett was last seen driving a white, mid-to-late-90s Chevy 3500 truck with a maroon or red tailgate and a “Baby on Board” sign on the passenger window.

Advertisement

Officers are asking anyone who has information about the boy or his mother's whereabouts is asked to call Miramar police at 954-602-4000.

Deputies in Walker County, Alabama were also looking for Leila Cavett. Her connection to Alabama was not clear.