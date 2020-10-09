Multi-vehicle crash slows rush-hour traffic in Dover

article

Traffic heading away from Tampa on Interstate 4 was badly backed up after a crash in the Dover area Friday afternoon.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, eastbound I-4 was closed at the McIntosh Road exit due to a multi-vehicle crash.

The view from traffic cameras showed some traffic getting by on the shoulder, but emergency vehicles were blocking all of the main travel lanes just as Friday evening rushhour was getting underway.

Traffic was afftected as far back as the I-75 interchange. Westbound traffic was also slow approaching the scene.

All lanes had reopened by 4:40 p.m.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the crash or any injuries.