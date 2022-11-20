Multiple dead, several others injured in shooting at Colorado Springs club

A shooting early Sunday morning in Colorado left at least five people dead and at least another 18 injured, according to police.

Colorado Springs Police responded to a shooting at around midnight local time. The incident occurred at Club Q, an LGBTQ+ club, on North Academy Blvd.

The suspected gunman was taken into custody . He was transported to the hospital to receive treatment.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ A shooting early Sunday morning in Colorado left at least five people dead and at least another 18 injured, according to police. (Twitter: @TreyRuffy)

The investigation is in its early stages, and the Federal Bureau of Investigations is on the scene to assist.

A spokesperson for the Colorado Springs Fire department told FOX 21 that 34 firefighters and 11 ambulances responded to the scene.

Some ambulances transported multiple people at once.