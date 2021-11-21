Waukesha Christmas parade: 5 dead, over 40 hurt after SUV driver sped through police line

Waukesha officials say five people are deceased and more than 40 people are hurt after an SUV driver sped through a police line and into a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin on Sunday.

Waukesha is a suburb of Milwaukee.

A suspect was in custody Sunday night.

Waukesha Fire Chief Steve Howard said late Sunday night that his department transported 11 adults and 12 children to hospitals, though it's possible that some victims were driven by others to hospitals.

Howard was asked about reports from witnesses that the suspect was also shooting.

"We do not believe there were any shots fired from the vehicle," said the fire chief. Police said that an officer had opened fire at the suspect.

"There were moms and dads yelling for their kids, people running around," said witness Jordan Woynilko, who shared a video of the aftermath on Twitter. "When I rewatched the video, I could hear people talking, and they were like, 'There's eight people injured down there. We need an ambulance over here.' There's one lady kneeling on the ground crying."

Moments before the chaos, Woynilko said children along the route had rushed up to the edge of the parade, where they received candy.

"This was 100% intentional in my opinion," he said. "He drove through the barriers on purpose, broke them, and he hit multiple people. If it was an accident, I could see that happening and maybe him stopping or driving off after hitting one person – but I saw at least 10 people laying on the ground. That was definitely intentional."

Waukesha school officials said that public schools would be closed on Monday, though grief counselors would be available.

FOX 6 Milwaukee reporter Sam Kraemer tweeted: "One man says ‘most of his family are in the hospital’ as he and his wife walked away. There are emergency crews everywhere… One man told me he saw about 30 people laying in the intersection of Main & Barstow."

Kraemer said that a woman who lives along the parade route saw the SUV barrel through a dance team of girls between 9 and 15 years old. She says the immediate reaction was silence, followed by screaming, running, checking on those injured.

On Facebook, a group called the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies said some of their members were "impacted": Thank you for your concern about the MIlwaukee Dancing Grannies. Members of the group and volunteers were impacted and we are waiting for word on their conditions. Please keep the Grannies, all those injured, and all those who witnessed this horrible event in your thoughts and prayers."

@KaleLern wrote on Twitter: "Right in front of my family, this man drives through the parade hitting as many people as possible while shooting out the window. He ran over several elderly women who were dancing in the parade and many others please pray for everyone in Waukesha."

This still image from a live video of the holiday parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, shows a red vehicle speeding along the route.

Kaylee Staral, who identified herself on Twitter as a journalism student and intern at the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, wrote on Twitter: "A car just ran through the middle of a downtown Waukesha.l parade. Police shouting at least 30 people down and that shots were fired. Multiple people on the ground injured. Heavy police and ambulance presence now. Tons of families with children running to their cars to leave the scene."

Zach Heisler wrote on Twitter: "At the Waukesha Holiday parade and a car just broke through the police line, plowing through pedestrians and firing rounds out the window. Family and I are safe. Happened 20 feet in front of us."

Another person wrote on Twitter: "Holy s*** I was marching in the Waukesha holiday parade and someone drove into the parade and ran over a ton of people wtf".

