Multiple people injured in Clearwater shooting

A man and a woman were in serious condition Thursday night after being shot, according to the city of Clearwater.

It happened shortly before 8 p.m. in the 400 block of North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Clearwater police and Clearwater Fire Rescue responded to the scene and both victims were taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg.

A third person turned up at Morton Plant Hospital with a minor gunshot wound and officials believe it may be related to the shooting that injured the man and the woman.

This is a developing story.

