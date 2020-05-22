Murder at Hillsborough County home stemmed from neighborhood dispute, deputies say
TOWN 'N' COUNTRY, Fla. - An argument between neighbors took a deadly turn, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
Investigators said a few people were working in the front yard of a home in the 6000 block of Southern Comfort Boulevard in Town 'n' Country. That's when a neighbor came over and started an argument, deputies said.
Officials said one of the residents had a gun, and shot the neighbor after trying to break up the fight. The sheriff's office received a 911 call just before 11 p.m.
When they arrived, they found the body of an adult man outside the home.
As of Friday morning, no charges have been filed.