Murder-suicide investigation in Valrico: HCSO

The Brief A murder-suicide investigation is underway in Valrico after Hillsborough County deputies were contacted by a man saying "he did something bad and that he was sorry." Sheriff Chad Chronister emphasized the need to help out friends and family who may be struggling with mental health.



Hillsborough County deputies are investigating a murder-suicide in Valrico after a man called saying "he did something bad and that he was sorry."

Deputies entered the home on the 1000 block of Crystal Carbon Way after the victim's employer contacted dispatch saying the victim had not been to work for several days.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Inside they found the suspect and the victim dead.

Deputies say the victim had blunt force trauma to the upper body and the suspect appeared to have a self-inflicted gunshot wound. A gun was also found next to the suspect.

Sheriff Chad Chronister emphasized the need to help out friends and family who may be struggling with mental health.

What they're saying:

"This is an unimaginable tragedy that has left a family and community grieving," said Chronister. "Violence is never the answer. If you or someone you know is struggling, organizations like the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay are here to help. Our hearts are with the loved ones impacted as they face the painful road ahead."

What you can do:

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay can be reached 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by calling 211.

For more information, click here.