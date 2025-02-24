Naked Florida man accused of burglarizing home: PCSO

The Brief A naked Florida man is accused of breaking into a Putnam County home. Deputies arrested Keeton Mercier, 24, for burglary and on a warrant for aggravated battery by strangulation from a case in January. Mercier has a previous conviction for battery in 2022.



A Florida man accused of breaking into someone’s home in the buff has been arrested.

The backstory:

According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, a man came home on Sunday evening to find a naked burglar inside his residence.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they said Keeton Mercier, 24, put on a pair of underwear, but he refused to exit the home.

READ: Woman charged in deadly hit-and-run could avoid jail time with plea deal

Deputies entered the home and arrested Mercier for not only burglary, but also on a warrant for aggravated battery by strangulation from a case in January.

Keeton Mercier mugshot courtesy of the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.

Keeton was taken to the hospital to be treated for cuts on his arms and legs he sustained breaking into the home, as well as due to his erratic behavior from possibly using drugs, according to PCSO.

Deputies said they found pools of blood on the kitchen counter and floor near a broken window. They also said they found several glass pipes typically used with narcotics.

Mercier has a previous conviction for battery in 2022.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

He was taken to the Putnam County Jail and held without bond.

The Source: This story was written with information posted by the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: