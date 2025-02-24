Woman charged in deadly hit-and-run could avoid jail time with plea deal

The Brief Prosecutors say Teresa Zeppi hit Joseph Dralus, Sr., 82, with her Lincoln Navigator in 2020, then drove away. Zeppi was eventually arrested in 2022, then bonded out of jail the same day. If the judge accepts the plea deal, Zeppi could be sentenced to two years of house arrest despite objections from Dralus's family.



A woman charged in a deadly hit-and-run in Manatee County could take a plea deal on Monday, avoiding jail time despite objections from the victim's family.

The backstory:

Prosecutors say Teresa Zeppi hit Joseph Dralus, Sr., 82, with her Lincoln Navigator in 2020, then drove away after getting out to check for damage to the vehicle. Dralus later died from his injuries.

Family members say Dralus was known as the "Peace Walker," a beloved figure who greeted passersby with a smile and a peace sign during his daily walks.

Zeppi, who is now 60, was eventually arrested in 2022 on charges of leaving the scene of a crash with death and tampering with evidence. She bonded out of jail the same day.

Dralus's family pushed for Zeppi to stand trial, but they got a call last week saying she would be taking a plea deal that could result in two years of house arrest – and no time behind bars.

"I was shocked and confused when I got the call saying she won’t serve any jail time," Joey Dralus, Jr., told FOX 13 last week. "When I heard and understood that a plea agreement had been made without consultation or heads up … my father died from this," Joey Dralus Jr. said. "However it happened, wherever we’re at right now, somebody died."

"Are you kidding me? The punishment, in my opinion, isn’t even close to fitting this crime," Dralus said. "I don’t know that she has ever sat overnight in jail through this whole process."

What's next:

Monday's plea hearing is set for 1:30 p.m. Joey Dralus, Jr., says he plans to attend.

