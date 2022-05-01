Naomi Judd's death shines light on mental health awareness and how some are hoping it could help others

Country Star Naomi Judd’s death is shining a light on mental health awareness.



Her daughters, Wynonna and Ashley Judd announced the news on social media, saying she died from mental illness.



She had fourteen number one songs in a career spanning nearly thirty years.



Her death was on the same weekend she was set to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.



"Mental health doesn’t care about your wallet, your fame, your status," said Clara Reynolds runs the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay.



Sunday kicks off the month of May which is Mental Health Awareness Month.



From the challenges caused by the pandemic over the past two years to financial worries caused by inflation, Reynolds says there’s no shame in doing a checkup on your own state of mind.



"Our mental health is as important as our physical health," she explained. "When we are not feeling right mentally, it’s okay to reach out and ask for help, we think about things like high blood pressure or diabetes, we don’t ignore those things and expect them to go away on your own… and with mental health, oftentimes we do."



If you or your loved one is struggling -- you can always talk to a counselor 24/7 by dialing the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay at 2-1-1.

Or the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255 (talk)

