NASCAR, Crocs team up for new clog collection as race season gears up

As NASCAR fans gear up for a new racing season, they have one more way to show their need for speed--through fashion.

NASCAR and Crocs have joined forces for a new shoe that claims to be a fusion of speed and style to start the 2024 race season.

The shoes feature checkered flag graphics and NASCAR's bold colors on the pivoting heel strap to capture the fast-paced world of racing.

The collection includes adult NASCAR Crocs Classic Clogs in black and kids' NASCAR Crocs Classic Clogs in blue.

Pictured: NASCAR Crocs collection courtesy of NASCAR and Crocs.

Both shoe styles include exclusive 3D Jibbitz™ charms. Additional 5-pack Jibbitz™ charms are sold separately.

"Crocs is one of the most innovative and recognizable footwear brands in the world," said Megan Malayter, NASCAR managing director of licensing and consumer products. "This collaboration gives NASCAR fans a fun, functional way to put their passion on display like never before and provides NASCAR another important opportunity to meet new consumers and potential fans where they are."

The collection will be widely available in stores and wholesalers as well as on crocs.com beginning Monday, Feb. 5.

Fans who can't wait to don their Crocs can download the Crocs app for early purchasing access beginning Friday, Feb. 2.

The 2024 NASCAR season opens this weekend with the third running of the Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum exhibition event on Sunday, Feb. 4 at 8 p.m. Two weeks later, NASCAR’s regular season gets underway with The Great American Race, The DAYTONA 500 on Sunday, Feb.18 at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets are available for purchase at www.nascar.com/tickets.