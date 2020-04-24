National Guard called to help Pinellas County long-term care campus test for COVID-19

The National Guard arrived in Pinellas County Friday to do on-the-spot testing for COVID-19 after dozens of residents and staff at three long-term care facilities contracted the disease.

Nine residents have died and nearly 100 were evacuated last Friday from Seminole Pavilion at Freedom Square -- one of three facilities on the Freedom Square campus.

Three buildings on the campus have been impacted but the outbreak.

Freedom Square’s executive director told FOX 13 News there are 10 confirmed cases at Freedom Square Rehabilitation and 10 positive cases at The Inn at Freedom Square Assisted Living & Memory.

Additionally, 35 staff members have contracted the virus.

Freedom Square is not the only long-term care residence in Pinellas County grappling with a virus that spreads like wildfire among vulnerable populations.

In Palm Harbor, the Skilled Nursing Center at St. Mark Village is also dealing with an outbreak.

The CEO of the facility tells FOX 13 News there are 23 residents who tested positive for COVID-19 and as of Friday they have all been transported to local hospitals.

The Florida Department of Health sent a strike team out Tuesday to do testing on all symptomatic residents and staff who were on-site.

So far, eight employees are positive for the virus.

St. Mark village is only reporting one death from COVID-19 -- a 95-year-old man who was taken to the hospital Thursday.

The CEO said the man was negative when he was tested last week.

