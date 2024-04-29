National Small Business Week kicks off, Tampa ranked as 2nd Best Place to Start a Business

article

They may be small, but they provide jobs to a huge chunk of Americans, with nearly half of the country employed by small businesses.

This week, the Small Business Administration is encouraging consumers to shop small as part of National Small Business Week beginning April 29, 2024 to May 4, 2024.

With Florida being one of the fastest growing states in the country right now, business leaders say it's a perfect place to find new customers. April Caldwell who just launched her app fayVen last year, which is essentially an Airbnb for pop-up shops, works with a lot of new small businesses and says if you're thinking about launching your own, now is a great time to consider opening up shop.

"Vendors spread out throughout the market here in this space, so we have artists and jewelry," fayVen co-founder & CEO April Caldwell said.

Caldwell helps small businesses find their customers.

"What I've heard over and over again is that people can't find the right place to set up shop. They can't find their target customers," Caldwell said.

When Caldwell and her husband, who previously ran a gourmet popcorn company, had trouble finding temporary retail space to sell it they developed the app fayVen which connects smalls businesses with local venues to create one-of-a-kind pop-up shops and events as a way for businesses to find customers which she says it one of the biggest challenges for start-ups.

"Start small. I think a lot of people want to do as much as possible with their branding and make sure they have business cards and marketing and spending on advertisements and, really, you just have to start small. If you can't sell things on a small scale, you won't be able to sell things on a large scale."

Caldwell says new businesses should seek out grants and local resources for entrepreneurs like the 26 West Entrepreneurship Center which is supported by the State College of Florida. It provides work space, funding options and specialized training for entrepreneurs.

"My best advice is just do it. Get started, but get help and support. All of us make mistakes along the way, but what you want to do is surround yourself with people, knowledgeable people that will help you make good decisions, that will help you be able to have the business that you want and the growth that you expect," 26 West Entrepreneurship Center Director Kim Richmond said.

When it comes to where to start your business, Florida is one of the most popular spots. According to a new ranking from Wallet hub, Florida cities make up 5 of the Top 10 Best Places to Start a Business, with Tampa at number 2 behind Orlando.

"All of the organizations here in Tampa have been so supportive, Embarq Collective, Tampa Bay Wave, really everyone here works together as a community to support the small businesses, and it's just beautiful to see," Caldwell said.

For more information on fayVen, you can find them on Instagram @fayven.

According to the US Chamber of Commerce, if you're thinking about starting a business, they recommend having at least three to six months worth of cash on hand. Finding capital can be one of the biggest challenges, which is why Caldwell encourages start-ups to seek out grants and pitch competitions.

