Nature inspires St. Petersburg ceramic artist

Teresa Mandala is a mixed-media artist who lives and creates in St. Petersburg.

"Currently I work in ceramics. I just love to play with that aspect of 2D and 3D coming together," she said.

Mandala’s work has a strong connection with nature.

READ: 'There's a narrative, a story': Tampa artist paints people and landscapes featuring the Bay Area

"I love the outdoors. I’m very active. I do a lot of outdoor adventures, which inspires my work," explained Mandala.

Her style has a lot of black with bright colors. There is an immense amount of detail, which often has conceptual meaning behind it.

"A lot of times I put patterns in the work that represents lineage or ancestors," shared Mandala.

To check out more of her work, click here.