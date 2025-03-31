Amalie Arena taking shape for NCAA Women's Final Four in Tampa

The Brief Festivities begin this week ahead of the 2025 NCAA Women’s Final Four in Tampa. The court is ready for the upcoming games at Amalie Arena.



The City of Tampa is ready to host the NCAA Women’s Final Four for a record-setting fourth time, and that includes a fresh court designed for the top teams in the country when they come to Amalie Arena.

The home of the Tampa Bay Lightning will host two national semifinal games on April 4, followed by the championship game on April 6.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Amalie Arena in Tampa is ready for the 2025 NCAA Women's Final Four.

Prior to tip-off, festivities are taking place throughout the week.

2025 NCAA Women's Final Four in Tampa: What to know about events, tickets

What they're saying:

"We're so excited to be part of Team Tampa Bay," said Kris Pierce, deputy athletics director and chief operating officer at the University of South Florida. "This is a wonderful event for basketball in this community."

"It has been lovely to be in Tampa," said Amy Reis, NCAA director of Women's Basketball Championships & Alliances. "I think it's a destination city. That's another great appeal for our folks. The teams are excited to be in the great weather. They're excited to see what Tampa offers."

Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

What's next:

Two teams have punched their tickets to the Final Four: the UCLA Bruins and the defending national champion South Carolina Gamecocks.

UCLA will face the winner of Monday night's Elite Eight matchup between USC and UConn, while Texas and TCU will do battle on Monday for a trip to Tampa to face South Carolina.

The Source: Information for this story was gathered by FOX 13's Regina Gonzalez.

Press play below to watch FOX 13 News

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: