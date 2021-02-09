Nearly 600 Publix pharmacies in Florida to offer COVID-19 vaccine appointments

article

Publix pharmacies across the state of Florida are opening appointments to administer COVID-19 vaccines.

The Lakeland-based supermarket chain said 593 of their pharmacies in 41 Florida counties will distribute the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to individuals ages 65 and over.

Publix says the doses are being provided by the state of Florida as well as the federal government.

Vaccines will be available at select locations throughout the Tampa Bay area. Click here for a full list of Publix pharmacies offering appointments.

RELATED: WHO team says coronavirus unlikely to have leaked from China lab

Advertisement

Vaccinations are provided by appointment only through Publix's online reservation system.

The reservation system will open for three days to allow qualified individuals to make appointments.

Publix says the system will open on Wednesday, Feb. 10 at 7 a.m. for those wishing to make appointments for Friday, Feb. 12, Saturday, Feb. 13, and Sunday, Feb. 14.

On Friday, Feb. 12 at 7 a.m., reservations will be made available for Monday, Feb. 15 and Tuesday, Feb. 16.

And on Monday, Feb. 15 at 7 a.m., reservations will be available for appointments on Wednesday, Feb. 17 and Thursday, Feb. 18.

COVID UPDATES: Download the free FOX 13 News app for ongoing coronavirus coverage and live updates

Publix says vaccines will be provided at no cost, but those who have health insurance or Medicare will need to bring their cards to their appointments. Customers without health insurance will need to provide their driver's license or social security number.