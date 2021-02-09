Walmart, Sam’s Club pharmacies in Florida to administer COVID-19 vaccines

Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies announced they will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines in Florida, including 17 locations in the Bay Area.

Appointments for the vaccines, once available, will be made online.

Walmart says vaccines will be available to those who meet the current phase of vaccine eligibility in Florida which can be found on the Florida Department of Health website.

LINK: COVID-19 vaccine distribution information in Tampa Bay area counties

The company says it chose locations based on population density, demographics, infection rates and availability of local healthcare resources.

Walmart says it will administer vaccines in 22 states as part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, plus under the jurisdiction of 11 other states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.

Advertisement

RELATED: Nearly 600 Publix pharmacies in Florida to offer COVID-19 vaccine appointments

Vaccine supply and eligibility will vary based on state and local guidelines, Walmart said.

Digital reminders will be sent for those who make appointments, including reminders for second-dose appointments. You do not have to be a member of Sam’s Club to sign-up for an appointment. Appointments are available seven days a week, but the timing will vary based on the availability of the vaccine.

More information on Walmart and Sam’s Club’s vaccination program is available at https://corporate.walmart.com/covid-vaccine.

Tampa Bay area locations:

Walmart 2120 US Highway 92 W Auburndale FL 33823

Walmart 1041 US Highway 27 N Avon Park FL 33825

Walmart 13300 Cortez Blvd Brooksville FL 34613

Sam's Club 2575 Gulf to Bay Blvd Clearwater FL 33765

Walmart 6885 S Suncoast Blvd Homosassa FL 34446

Walmart 2461 E Gulf to Lake Hwy Inverness FL 34453

Walmart 3501 S Florida Ave Lakeland FL 33803

Sam's Club 3530 Lakeland Highlands Rd Lakeland FL 33803

Sam's Club 4600 US Highway 98 N Lakeland FL 33809

Walmart 2677 Roosevelt Boulevard Largo FL 33760

Walmart 8001 US Highway 19 N Pinellas Park FL 33781

Walmart 6900 US Highway 19 N Pinellas Park FL 33781

Sam's Club 7001 Park Blvd Pinellas Park FL 33781

Walmart 3525 US Highway 27 N Sebring FL 33870

Walmart 3501 34th St S St Petersburg FL 33711

Walmart 19910 Bruce B Downs Blvd Tampa FL 33647

Walmart 28500 State Road 54 Wesley Chapel FL 33543